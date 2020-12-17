Developed by Geno Studio, ‘Golden Kamuy’ is a TV anime based on a manga series written and illustrated by Satoru Noda. It tells the story of Saichi Sugimoto, a veteran of the historical Battle of 203 Hill in the Russo-Japanese War. After the war came to an end, he began looking after the family of a fallen comrade. When he learns that there is a secret trove of Ainu gold, he decides to find it. Helping him in his search is a young Ainu girl named Asirpa. The series premiered on April 9, 2018. Its 3rd and current season began airing on October 5, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Golden Kamuy’.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Hitoshi Nanba serves as the main director on ‘Golden Kamuy’, with Takahiro Kawakoshi as his assistant. ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 Episode 12, titled ‘To Live’, is set to be released on December 21, 2020.

Where to Stream Golden Kamuy English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch the first two seasons of ‘Golden Kamuy’ on Funimation and Amazon Prime. It is also available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Crunchyroll lets its viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States watch ‘Golden Kamuy’ season 3. Funimation is set to stream the series with its English dub later this year.

Golden Kamuy Spoilers

In episode 12, the two groups led by Kiroranke and Sugimoto finally meet each other. on the Strait of Tartary ice floe. Sugimoto tells Shiraishi that Ogata targeted him and Wilk (Nopperabo). Ogata tries to convince that Aspira that she can give him her father’s secret code and informs her about the death of Nopperabo in Kiroranke’s hands. Tsukishima finally locates Svetlana, sitting quietly outside. She declares that she prefers death over going back to her boring life. Koito and Tanigaki protect themselves from an attack by other prisoners. Kiroranke confronts Tanigaki and tries to choke him to death, but ends up getting stabbed by Tanigaki. The episode ends with an emotional reunion between Sugimoto and Aspira.

