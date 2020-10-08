With its first season, ‘Golden Kamuy’ started off a little slow and took its time to find its feet. But as Sugimoto’s quest continued, the anime’s storyline got better, its characters got deeper, and its action just got wilder. Unlike most other anime that fail to maintain quality in their second installments, ‘Golden Kamuy’ progressed further in season 2 and became even more plot and character driven. It’s almost surprising how much ground it managed to cover in a span of just 12 episodes. So far, ‘Golden Kamuy’ has been a very well-rounded with anime with an equal amount of action and an equal amount of emotional moments. So if you have been following it all this while, make sure you check out its third season. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Geno Studio, ‘Golden Kamuy’ is a manga adaptation. ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 Episode 2 is scheduled to release on October 12, 2020.

Where to Stream Golden Kamuy English Dub Online

The English Dub for the first two seasons of ‘Golden Kamuy’ is available on Funimation and Amazon Prime. You can also check it out on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 is on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Later this year, the anime will be available on Funimation with its English Dub.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Spoilers

The second season of the ‘Golden Kamuy’ anime had covered all the available content for the manga. However, the ‘Golden Kamuy’ manga releases weekly and that’s the reason why there’s plenty of content of season 3 at this point. Towards the end of season 2, 24 Abashiri convicts headed over to the gold with the route tattooed to their arms. But out of all, only Asirpa is truly capable of deciphering the codes in the tattoo. From the looks of it, it seems like this treasure hunting arc is about to end, but there’s still a lot more in store for the fans of the anime.

Along with all of this, the second season also led to shocking finale where Immortal Sugimoto survived even after being shot right in the head by Ogata. The third season of the anime picks up from here and from what we can predict, it will lead up to a reuning between Sugigoto and Asirpa. For obvious reasons, a confrontation will ensue when they’ll face each other again. But for now, we’ll have to wait and see what the anime has in store for us.

