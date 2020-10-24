‘Golden Kamuy’ may not be as mainstream as most other popular anime out there, but it has still acquired a loyal fan following its own. With its relentless action, burning mysteries, and fascinating characters, the anime continues to impress many with its third season as well. If you, too, happen to be one of its loyal fans, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Geno Studio, ‘Golden Kamuy’ is a manga adaptation. ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 Episode 4 is scheduled to release on October 26, 2020.

Where to Stream Golden Kamuy English Dub Online

The English Dub for the first two seasons of ‘Golden Kamuy’ is available on Funimation and Amazon Prime. You can also check it out on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 is on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Later this year, the anime will be available on Funimation with its English Dub.

Golden Kamuy Spoilers

‘Golden Kamuy’ revolves around Saichi Sugimoto, who is known to be the “Immortal Sugimoto.” On the battlefield, he’s a ruthless warrior and almost all of his opponents fear him. He alone turns the Russo-Japanese war around and manages to defeat anyone who dares to cross his path. But despite being such a strong soldier, he isn’t considered to be a war hero. He is, in fact, left all by himself in the middle of the war zone after he almost kills a superior officer. With everything taken away from him, Saichi struggles to make it out alive from the dry and treacherous terrains of Hokkaido. But his motive is not to get out of there but to seek a lost treasure. He had promised his lost brother-in-arms that he would find the treasure but for a very long time, his hunt seems fruitless. But then, a mysterious traveler crosses his path and tells him about a legend that could potentially solve all of his problems.

The legend goes like this. There was once a criminal who stole a lot of gold from the people of Hokkaido. He then hid it all away in a secret location that could only be found with a map. The map, in itself, is ordinary parchment of paper. It is a puzzle that is tattooed on the skins of escaped convicts and can only be put together by bringing all of them in one place. With this, Saichi’s hunt for the tattooed convicts begins and while he’s at it, a tale of greed and vengeance begins to unravel.

