Still going strong with its third season, ‘Golden Kamuy’ may not have acquired a mainstream status yet. But deservedly, it has a loyal fan following of its own. If you happen to among its few fans, read on further to know all about the next episode of its ongoing season.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Created by Geno Studio, ‘Golden Kamuy’ is a manga adaptation. ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 Episode 5 is scheduled to release on November 2, 2020.

Where to Stream Golden Kamuy English Dub Online

The English Dub for the first two seasons of ‘Golden Kamuy’ is available on Funimation and Amazon Prime. You can also check it out on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 is on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Later this year, the anime will be available on Funimation with its English Dub.

Golden Kamuy Spoilers

Saichi Sugimoto, better known as the “Immortal Sugimoto,” is the main character of ‘Golden Kamuy.’ He acquires his nickname from his acts of ruthlessness on the battlefield. In the Russo-Japanese war, Sugimoto becomes a force to be reckoned with and single-handedly defeats the toughest opponents. However, even after being such a great warrior, no one really acknowledges his battlefield credentials. Instead of calling him a hero, most people despise him. The reason being his defiance towards authority. It is well-known that he was stranded alone in the battlezone after he mercilessly killed his own superior officer.

After losing everything that he once had, Sugimoto sets out to seek a new life. But before he can do that, he must survive the terrains of Hokkaido. In search of a rumored lost treasure, he blindly explores the drylands of Hokkaido. While he’s at it, the only thing that keeps him going is his promise to a fellow soldier. Unfortunately, for a very long time, his hunt leads him nowhere. But just when he’s about to give up, a strange traveler comes by and tells him all about a legend. A legend that has all the potential answers he needs.

According to the legend, a criminal sold gold from the people of Hokkaido. He then made sure that the treasure was well hidden from the people, so he put in a place that can only be found using a map. The map now rests pieces of puzzles on the bodies of several escaped convicts and the only way to decode is by getting all the prisoners together. With this discovery, Sugimoto finds a new direction and sets out to find these prisoners.

Read More on Anime Preview: Munou na Nana Episode 5