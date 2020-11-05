Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Satoru Noda, ‘Golden Kamuy’ is an anime show that tells the story of Saichi Sugimoto, a former soldier who had taken part in the Battle of 203 Hill in the Russo-Japanese War. After the war, he works as a miner to support the widow of a fellow soldier. It is then that he first learns about a large cache of Ainu gold and embarks on a journey to retrieve it. The series premiered on April 9, 2018, and has since become a significantly popular action-adventure anime. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Hitoshi Nanba serves as the main director on ‘Golden Kamuy’, with Takahiro Kawakoshi as his assistant. Geno Studio is producing the series. ‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 Episode 6, titled ‘Bad Sign’, is set to be released on November 9, 2020.

Where to Stream Golden Kamuy English Dub Online?

Viewers can catch the first two seasons of ‘Golden Kamuy’ on Funimation and Amazon Prime. It is also available on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Crunchyroll lets its viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States watch ‘Golden Kamuy’ season 3. Funimation is set to stream the series with its English dub later this year.

Golden Kamuy Spoilers

Saichi Sugimoto, a veteran of the Russo-Japanese War, can be kind and compassionate. But those traits are often overlooked because of his fierce nickname, Sugimoto the Immortal, and the three angry scars marring his face. He considers that it is his duty to take care of the widow of his slain comrade, and so he takes a job at a mine to help her and her children financially. When he first hears the story about a 20 kan (75 kg) of Ainu gold, he dismisses it as a hoax. But then, the story is proven true. He learns that the map to the treasure is carefully hidden in the tattoos of the convicts that broke out from Abashiri Prison and subsequently embarks on a journey to look for it with the help of a young Ainu girl named Aspira.

In season 3, Sugimoto looks for Aspira with the help of Lt. Koito, Tsukishima, and Tanigaki. They visit an Ainu village at the Russo-Japanese border, where they learn that Aspira and others have moved northwards. In episode 5, the group following Kiroranke encounters a reindeer herd belonging to a Uilta family. Elsewhere, Tsurumi tells Nikaidou that Kiroranke was part of the team that assassinated Emperor Alexander II of Russia.

