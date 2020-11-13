Set in the early 20th century, ‘Golden Kamuy’ revolves around Saichi Sugimoto, a Japanese military veteran, who begins working in the mines after he returns from the Russo-Japanese War. He joins forces with an Ainu girl named Asirpa to search for much-speculated Ainu gold. The anime is based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Satoru Noda. Both the show and the original manga have received critical acclaim. In 2018, the manga was nominated for an Eisner Award for best US edition of an Asian comic. The anime is currently in its 3rd season, which began airing on October 5, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Golden Kamuy’.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 Episode 7, titled ‘Meko Oyashi’, is set to be released on November 16, 2020. Geno Studio is the producer of the series. Screenwriter Noboru Takagi is adapting Noda’s manga for the small screen.

Where to Stream Golden Kamuy English Dub Online?

The first two seasons of ‘Golden Kamuy’ are available on Funimation and Amazon Prime. The show can also be streamed on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Crunchyroll lets its viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States watch ‘Golden Kamuy’ season 3. Funimation is set to stream the series with its English dub in the future.

Golden Kamuy Spoilers

In the Russo-Japanese War, Sugimoto was a private first class in the 1st Division of the Imperial Japanese Army. He is a veteran of the historical battle of 203 Hill. He gained a reputation for his brutal combat style and incredible endurance. The latter earned him the nickname “Sugimoto the Immortal”. After the war, he decides to take care of the family of a fallen comrade.

In season 3 episode 6, Kiroranke reveals to Asirpa that he and Wilk were part of the team that assassinated the Russian emperor. Ogata and the Russian sniper have a battle of will and patience which ends when Ogata kills the other man. Shiraishi has become suspicious of Kiroranke and tells Asirpa that they should leave, but she declines as she believes that Kiroranke has more information about her father. Although Ogata comes down with a fever after his battle with the Russian sniper, he makes a full recovery, and the group begins their journey again. Not long after they depart, new cracks start appearing on the reindeer shoulder blade that the Uilta use for divination, implying that things will only get worse for this group of travelers.

