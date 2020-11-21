Currently in its 3rd season, ‘Golden Kamuy’ is an anime about love, war, loss, and repentance. At the center of the plot is Saichi Sugimoto, a former soldier in the Imperial Japanese Army, who took part in the Russo-Japanese War. After the war ends, he begins working as a miner in Hokkaido, so he can take care of the family of a dead comrade. He embarks on an incredible journey after learning about a large, secret cache of Ainu gold. The anime is based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Satoru Noda. Season 3 of ‘Golden Kamuy’ premiered on October 5, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Golden Kamuy Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Golden Kamuy’ Season 3 Episode 8, titled ‘Manslayer’, is set to be released on November 23, 2020. Geno Studio is producing the show. Hitoshi Nanba is the director with Takahiro Kawakoshi serving as the assistant director.

Where to Stream Golden Kamuy English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch the first two seasons of ‘Golden Kamuy’ on Funimation and Amazon Prime. The show can also be streamed on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles. Crunchyroll allows its viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States watch ‘Golden Kamuy’ season 3. Funimation is slated to stream the series with its English dub in the future.

Golden Kamuy Spoilers

Sugimoto learns about the Ainu gold from his acquaintance Gotō, who was drunk when he told him the story. Initially, Sugimoto doesn’t believe him. But after a sobered Gotō attacks him and is killed during their fight by a bear, he starts considering the possibility that Gotō was telling the truth. He notices multiple tattoos on the dead body just like in the story. He later tells an Ainu girl named Asirpa about what has transpired. They decide to team up and look for the gold together. In episode 7, Sugimoto’s group on two dog sleds lose each other during a heavy storm. Sugimoto promises the farmer who lets them stay at his home during the storm that he will look for his lost daughter. Elsewhere, in a secret message, Kiroranke informs Sofia or Sonya Golden Hand that he is quite close to her.

