Animated by the renowned Wit Studio (‘Attack on Titan‘), ‘Great Pretender’ is among the most hyped anime of this season. While its animation style and quality are obviously going to be on a whole new level, we can also expect it to be quite a satisfying anime overall. ‘Great Pretender’ has the potential to be among the best anime of the season. So if you have been eagerly waiting for its release, read on further to know all the details about the release date and streaming availability of its first episode.

Great Pretender Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on July 8, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels. The anime also released on Netflix Japan earlier this year on June 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 1 Online?

Unfortunately, for now, ‘Great Pretender’ is only available on Netflix Japan for online streaming. However, like most other anime, we expect it to release worldwide on Netflix soon after its local broadcast is over.

Great Pretender Spoilers

The first episode of ‘Great Pretender’ introduces con artist Makoto “Edamame” Edamura. He dupes an innocent woman into buying a water purifier system that she did not need. Working with him is partner Kudou. Moments after this, the two of them make the grave mistake of conning French con man Laurent Thierry. Their plan backfires on them and they get conned by him instead. With law enforcement trailing him, Edamame attempts to flee and that’s when he runs into Laurent again. After sharing a ride with the French con man to the airport, Edamame heads over to Los Angeles. Upon arrival, Laurent decides to give him a glimpse of his world—he makes him meet a secret drug kingpin Eddie Cassano and his partner Abigail “Abby” Jones.

Unbeknownst to Cassano, Abby pretends to be a struggling artist and tries to sell him a drug called Sakura Magic. It is at this point that Edamame starts to feel apprehensive about his decision of joining the French con man. He even tries to flee the scene again, but Laurent is easily able to find him using a tracking device that he had placed on him. As soon as Abby catches him, she knocks him out. When he wakes up, he finds himself hanging upside down on LA’s Hollywood sign. Edamame is now in a whole new world of conning and there’s no escaping for him.

Great Pretender Trailer

The first season of ‘Great Pretender’ is directed by Hiro Kaburagi and its script is handled by Ryōta Kosawa. Check out its official trailer below:

