In Hollywood, intriguing tales of heists have been staples for quite some time now. However, in the world of anime, exploring the world of conmen is still a new idea. ‘Great Pretender’ dares to step out of the box by portraying the adventures of top-notch conmen who pull off some of the most fascinating heists you’ll see on screen. Adding to that, the anime also features a zany but insanely scintillating animation style that very well comes in tandem with its themes and fast-paced action. So before Netflix releases some new episodes for this season, make sure that you do check out the ongoing episodes of ‘Great Pretender.’ On that note, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Great Pretender Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The tenth episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on September 9, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Great Pretender’ on Netflix.

Great Pretender Episode 10 Spoilers

The ninth episode ends with Abby holding Lewis at knifepoint to know everything he knows about this Baghdad bombing. Episode 10 picks up from here and shows that Abby attacks Lewis to get information out of him. But that’s when Edamame shows up on time to stop her. With what follows, the night before the final race arrives and Edamame and Sam try to deduce a way to get back all the lost money. Edamame asks Sam to apologize for all the unethical means he used for winning and so he heads over to a Casino and bets all of his money on Clark. In the meantime, a backstory reveals that Lewis was on once a stunt pilot and even mentored Clark. The same night, when Edamame visits Clark to convince him to race, he tells him that he did race Lewis by defying Sam’s orders and that’s what led to all the problems in the first place.

After hearing Clark’s side of the story, Edamame feels bad for him and decides not to use the explosive that he was given earlier. He and Abby even tell Lewis about their decision and make him a proposal he cannot refuse. The day of the finals arrives and as planned, Lewis flies Abby’s plane against Clark. Within no time, Clark realizes that Lewis is flying Abby’s plane and the two perform several aerial stunts while they race against one another. Although Clark wins the race, the crew fabricate the casino’s cellophane screens in such a way that Sam is forced to believe that Abby won. By the time he figures out the con, it’s too late for him to catch Edamame and Abby. In the end, the crew pulls off yet another con, and Clark and Lewis promise each other that they’ll race again.

