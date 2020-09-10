It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that ‘Great Pretender’ is among the best anime of this season. It steps into risky waters by presenting a story that revolves around con artists. There are times when its story elements are a little predictable and its characters quite stereotypical, it still manages to engage with a viewer by dropping unforeseeable twists time and again. With that said, for those who have been watching it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Great Pretender Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 11th episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on September 16, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Great Pretender’ on Netflix.

Great Pretender Episode 11 Spoilers

The events of the 11th episode unfold in France’s Nice where Edamame works at a Japanese restaurant and argues with the Chinese cooks on how to cook proper sushi. On the same day, Edamame, Laurent, and Cynthia get together to eat at a boarding house restaurant where Cynthia notices a painting that reminds her of Sergio Montoya. On the next day, Edamame regrets being so rude to the chefs, so he goes back to them and apologizes. But things begin to escalate when a customer brashly criticizes the chef, forcing him to go back to China. At the boarding house, when Edamame learns that the owner of the restaurant is in hefty debt, he decides to relieve him by buying the painting from him.

With what follows, Edamame and Cynthia travel to Paris to meet Abby. They head over to an art gallery where they find the same critic they had met earlier. Carefully, when he’s not watching, Edamame swaps the prices of two paintings. By doing this, he finds a cue to start a conversation about the absurd prices of the gallery and walks the critic out of there. While Kudo distracts the employee of another art gallery, Cynthia and Abby bring in Edamame’s painting. However, their plan starts to backfire at them when Cynthia takes a look at the critic. One look at him and she realizes that he’s no one but the renowned James Coleman who cannot be fooled by anyone. But by this time, it’s too late to abort the mission.

To everyone’s surprise, James buys the painting, that too, for a hefty amount. Edamame gives the profits of the con to Sebastian and Marie, and later, when he turns on the TV, he learns that the painting was an authentic by Montoya called Snow of London. This discovery makes Cynthia realize that they must get it back and so, he plans a heist to steal it from the critic.

