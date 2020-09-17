Never leaving a dull moment, ‘Great Pretender’ keeps impressing us with its well-written plot. Its entire runtime is divided into several clever heists, all of which are pulled off by the same crew. While some of these heists are a bit too predictable, others just blow you away with their revelations. From the looks of it, the ongoing painting heist seems to belong to the latter category. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on the revelations that lie ahead, read on further to know all about the next episode.

Great Pretender Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 12th episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on September 23, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Great Pretender’ on Netflix.

Great Pretender Episode 12 Spoilers

As established in episode 11, Cynthia sets out to steal the painting from James, which she had previously sold to him. To pull off the operation, the crew first gathers at an auction where even James is an auctioneer. Abby approaches him and asks him if she can work with him. To her dismay, he shoos her away. In the meantime, Edamame and Kudo start working as gardeners for Farrah Brown, a rich CEO who is not only James’ close friend but also his lover. They set a wiretap at his place through which the gang learns that Farrah is willing to buy just about anything that James wants him to.

Soon after this, Cynthia starts recalling a time when she used to work as a waitress and fatefully met Thomas Meyer, an aspiring artist. Back then, she recalled, he was a struggling artist so she became his model. And during the whole process, they dated and even fell in love. The next day, at another auction, with James as an auctioneer, Abby proposes to work with him again. This time she claims that Laurent has been stalking her but is still turned down. Towards the end of the auction, the Snow of London is set up for bidding, and Laurent bids as high as £30 million. As a result, Farrah’s butler Tim approaches him and asks him to go easy.

Farrah’s inability to win the auction really bugs James. Out of desperation, he hires Abby to bid for him. The same night, Cynthia tells everyone about the final step of their bidding process—sell a forgery of Snow of London to Farrah, which will be made by none but her ex-lover, Thomas. She then looks back at a time when someone as great as James had praised Thomas for creating exact replicas of original paintings.

