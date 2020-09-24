At this point, it seems like the greatest heist of the season so far is underway. Laurent’s crew is not just pulling this one-off for the sake of earning huge bucks, but also to teach a malicious conman a crucial lesson. The stakes have never been higher, and as viewers, we can’t help but eagerly wait for what lies ahead in this season. So if, like us, you are dying to know the outcome of the ongoing con, make sure you don’t miss out on the next episode. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of episode 12.

Great Pretender Episode 13 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 13th episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on September 30, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘Great Pretender’ on Netflix.

Great Pretender Episode 13 Spoilers

After the events of episode 12, Edamame sets out to look for Thomas, an artist known for creating excellent replicas of renowned paintings. This is when he learns that Thomas has a £2 million debt. In the meantime, Cynthia recalls her romantic relationship with Thomas. She recounts that James had hired him to re-paint lost paintings so that he could qualify them as originals. As a result of this, James later came to be known as the 007 of the industry by those who knew about his wrongdoings. Thomas managed to earn a hefty load of cash while working under James. But after a while, he was done with all the forgery. So he moved to a new place, found a new job, and drifted away from Cynthia. But before departing, he met Cynthia at a restaurant where they said their finals goodbyes to one another.

When Edamame finally finds Thomas, he asks him to come to the restaurant where he last met Cynthia. That’s where they convince him to draw a replica of Snow of London which could help him pay off his debt. In the meantime, Abby convinces James that Laurent is an underground art dealer and tells him to attend his art gallery where they plan to sell Snow of London.

Edamame soon learns that Thomas is broke because he exhausted all of his earnings to buy all of his fake paintings and keep them out of the public eye. So just to remind him how James ruined his life, Edamame shows him the painting of the ring he had painted for Cynthia. He convinces him that Cynthia still cares for him, and if not for himself, he must seek revenge from James for her sake.

