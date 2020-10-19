It’s funny how ‘Great Pretender’ puts together some of the most stigmatized anime genres and still manages to be among the best anime of the season. Not only that but along with feel-good themes and situational comedy, the anime packs a whole lot of heart. With its amazingly written characters and very well-thought-out premise, it seems to have the potential to be ranked among the best anime of this season. So if you still haven’t watched it yet, you might want to check it out right away. For those who have been following it all this while, here are all the details of its next episode.

Great Pretender Episode 16 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 16th episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on October 21, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 16 Online?

You can watch ‘Great Pretender’ on Netflix.

Great Pretender Episode 16 Spoilers

The tale of the smuggled children continues. Edamame takes it upon himself to use his cooking skills to feed all the kids. While he’s at it, Cynthia and Si-Won take a trip to Japan. There they meet Ishigami, claiming that they’re representing a fake trading company. They convince Ishigami that they’ll help him get an Arab princess. Convinced by their proposal, Ishigami unanimously agrees. Once the crew gets back to UAE, they perform their pre-planned fake kidnapping where Clark pretends to be the prince while Abby becomes his princess. Upon returning to Japan, Abby is presented to Akemi. But when she makes a proposal of ¥100 million, Cynthia boldly declines it and out of anger, claims that she’ll send her off to Shanghai and sell her there. Realizing that Abby is in a very bad spot now, Laurent tries to seek Edamame’s help. He arrives at his place unannounced and tells him that no involvement in the mission will be expected from him once he manages to help Abby escape.

To pull off his final escape plan, Edamame goes out drinking with Ishigami. When Ishigami passes out, he steals his keys and heads over to the room where the children are being sheltered. The next day, he plans to help Abby escape by taking over surveillance duties. He convinces the guard that he’ll be taking over for one night. Once he’s done, he is not only able to break Abby out of the facility but also free the children. However, because of his lack of a big enough vehicle to transport them, he initially struggles to get them out of there. The children, too, refuse to comply with him because they have little to no family or friends in the world outside. Unfortunately, the whole plan begins to crumble because of these unforeseeable events, and Laurent is forced to abort the mission. As a result, Abby rushes back to her room before the guard returns to continues his surveillance.

Read More on Anime Preview: Yuukoku no Moriarty Episode 2