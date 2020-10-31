Replete with creativity and unique characters, ‘Great Pretender’ has now become one of the most memorable anime of 2020. Unlike most other similar anime, it perfectly uses the brevity of its runtime and leaves almost no stones unturned. So if you still haven’t started watching it yet, now would be a good time to catch up with it. For those who have been following it all this while, here are all the details regarding the release dare and streaming availability of its next episode.

Great Pretender Episode 17 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 17th episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on November 4, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 17 Online?

You can watch ‘Great Pretender’ on Netflix.

Great Pretender Episode 17 Spoilers

As the 17th episode begins, Edamame tries to remember the time when Miki taught him Confucianism and he was struggling to learn Mandarin. As he delves deeper down the memory lane, he remembers that his father was involved with Suzaku Association and its child trafficking business. The anime then drifts back to the present timeline where Edamame makes a new escape plan proposal to Abby. The next day itself, Akemi summons Edamame and asks him to be the interpreter for the mafia gang led by Liu Xiao. Turns out that the gang initially started as a subsidiary of the Suzaku Association. Chen Yao, Liu’s right-hand man, and Oz show up and it turns out that Edamame’s help won’t be necessary as Oz is Chen’s official interpreter.

Upon hearing Akemi’s big demands, Chen gets pissed and leaves cursing. When Edamame investigates about the interpreter, he learns that Oz is actually his father. Soon after this discovery, he rushes to Laurent to confront him for forcefully making him meet Ozaki. But instead of making a big deal out of Laurent’s big accusations, Laurent gets to work and reveals the time of the initiation of the escape. Still dying to know more about Ozaki, Edamame follows him to his room. Along with all the answers he wants from him, he also wishes to help him set the children free. As planned, Ozaki and Edamame get together to set the children and Abby free. They secretly drop them in a van driven by Cynthia and pull off their plan. Towards the end of the episode, just when they’re leaving, Ishigami’s group catches them and they soon learn that Ozaki double-crossed them.

