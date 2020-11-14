If you are looking for pure fun entertainment from start to finish, then ‘Netflix’s ‘Great Pretender’ is what you need. A sleek heist anime, it is an exhilarating roller coaster ride filled with complex characters and an engaging storyline. The show premiered on Netflix Japan in June 2020 and on +Ultra in July. It had its global release in August. It hasn’t taken long for the series to become one of the most popular anime on television today. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Great Pretender’.

Great Pretender Episode 19 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 19th episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is slated to be released on November 18, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcasting channels. The series is a split-cour anime and currently airing its second cour. The current season is also divided into four cases. Episodes 1 to 5 are grouped together under ‘Case 1: Los Angeles Connection’. Episodes 6 to 10 are grouped together as ‘Case 2: Singapore Sky’. ‘Case 3: Snow of London’ is made up of episodes 11 to 14. The entire second cour (episodes 15 to 23) is ‘Case 4: Wizard of Far East’.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 19 Online?

‘Great Pretender is available on Netflix.

Great Pretender Spoilers

Makoto Edamura has carried the stigma of being the son of a crooked man all his life. His efforts to lead the life of a law-abiding citizen ended in his incarceration. Disillusioned, he joins the world of crime as an amateur swindler in Japan. But when he meets French con artist Laurent Thierry, his life changes almost overnight. Now, he is part of an international team of thieves that targets drug lords and crime bosses.

After discovering that his father, Ozaki, is still alive, Edamura talks to him, convincing him to get Abby and the smuggled children out of the clutches of the Suzaku Association. Although he initially helps them, it later turns out that he has been working for Suzaku all along. In episode 18, Akemi orders Edamura to shoot Abby and Cynthia, but Ozaki shoots them instead. Edamura is then forced to shoot his father. He subsequently starts working for Akemi. One day, a very-much-alive Ozaki shows up at his home and begins to tell him the story about Laurent and a woman named Dorothy.

