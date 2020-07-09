‘Great Pretender’ is a quick-paced and captivating anime created by Wit Studio. It walks you through the lives of con-men who live on the edge almost all the time. With its visually stunning graphics and deep characters, it creates an immersive experience for you as a viewer. Not to mention, even its adrenaline-pumping OP is something you would never want to miss out on no matter how many times you’ve watched it. With that said, if you’ve watched its first episode, here’s everything you need to know about its episode 2.

Great Pretender Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The second episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on July 15, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels. The anime also released on Netflix Japan earlier this year on June 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 2 Online?

Unfortunately, for now, ‘Great Pretender’ is only available on Netflix Japan for online streaming. However, like most other anime, we expect it to release worldwide on Netflix soon after its local broadcast is over.

Great Pretender Episode 2 Spoilers

After being knocked unconscious in the first episode, Edamame recalls all the events that led him to become the con-man that he is today. His father’s criminal past had reduced his chances of getting a job but he still managed to land one at Kudou’s company and worked there as a salesman to support his sick mother. However, little he did know that his company was engaging in consumer fraud. As a result, when the company’s dark secrets were exposed to the world, even Edamame had to suffer from serious consequences. He was sent to prison. His criminal record added another dent on his dead career and even his mother passed away. When his struggle to stay afloat reached its absolute limit, he decided to join forces with Kudou and became a con-man.

The anime then drifts back to the present time where Abigail cuts him off from the Hollywood sign where he was previously left hanging. Laurent then explains to him about his grand scheme of scamming Cassano. The same night Laurent meets Cassano and tries to sell him an entire batch of Sakura Magic, a fake drug he wants to scam him with. At first, Edamame hates his role in this plot against Cassono and even chooses to walk away from it. But after a few moments of introspection, he realizes that he wants to be the greatest conman of all time and this is his only ticket to get there. Two days later, he returns to Laurent’s mansion, this time fully confident about his role and what needs to be done.

