A Wit Studio production, ‘Great Pretender’ is a TV anime about a group of international con artists. Their leader, Laurent Thierry, is a Robin Hood-type character who likes to target some of the worst criminals in the world. Since its premiere on Netflix Japan on June 2, 2020, the series has received widespread positive reviews, with many critics praising the show’s animation style, complex characterizations, and engaging storyline. It subsequently started airing on +Ultra on July 8. ‘Great Pretender’ is a two-cour anime. The current season is split into four cases. ‘Case 1: Los Angeles Connection’ is comprised of episodes 1 to 5. Episodes 6 to 10 are grouped together as ‘Case 2: Singapore Sky’. Episodes 11 to 14 are known together as ‘Case 3: Snow of London’. The entire second cour (episodes 15 to 23) makes up ‘Case 4: Wizard of Far East’.

Great Pretender Episode 20 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 20th episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is slated to be released on November 25, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcasting channels.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 20 Online?

‘Great Pretender’ is available on Netflix.

Great Pretender Spoilers

In the first case, the group takes on Eddie Cassano, a Hollywood filmmaker who secretly runs a drug empire. In case 2, the main antagonist is Sam Ibrahim, an Arabian oil baron who spends his days as an exile in Singapore. James Coleman, an art critic is the main villain of case 3. Case 4 seems to have two antagonists, Akemi Suzaku, the CEO of the trading company Suzaku Association, and Shanghai mafia boss Liu Xiao.

In episode 19, Ozaki continues to give his son more information about Laurent. When Dorothy gets attacked with a knife, Laurent runs away and later meets Si-Won, who takes him back to Dorothy. It is revealed that Dorothy, Si-Won, and Ozaki have been running a scam on Hugo. Laurent is invited into the group because he is an expert gambler and can speak multiple languages. As they work together, Laurent and Dorothy develop genuine feelings for each other. The group then go after Liu Xiao.

