Written by Ryōta Kosawa and directed by Hiro Kaburagi, ‘Great Pretender’ tells the story of a group of international con artists who targets some of the worst criminal elements in the world. They are led by Laurent Thierry, an enigmatic French swindler with razor-sharp intelligence. The story begins with Makoto Edamura, the audience surrogate character, getting conned by Laurent and joining the group. Since its premiere on Netflix Japan on June 2, 2020, the series has garnered rave reviews for its beautiful animation, multi-layered characters, and gripping plot. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Great Pretender’.

Great Pretender Episode 21 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 21st episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is slated to be released on December 2, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcasting channels. ‘Great Pretender’ season 1 was split into two cours. The first cour aired on +Ultra between July 8, 2020, and October 7, 2020. The second cour premiered on October 21, 2020. It is comprised of 9 episodes and is slated to conclude on December 16, 2020.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 21 Online?

‘Great Pretender’ is available on Netflix.

Great Pretender Spoilers

Aside from Laurent and Edamura, the team is comprised of Abigail Jones, a quiet acrobat who serves as Laurent’s deputy; Cynthia Moore, a manipulative actress who has mastered the art of seduction; Kudo, Edamura’s former boss and partner-in-crime; and Kim Si Won, a Korean elderly woman who has a long history with Laurent. In the course of the season, the group targets an American drug lord, an exiled Arabian prince, and an English art dealer. In case 4, the stakes are much higher, as they try to bring down powerful sects of Japanese and Chinese mobs.

In episode 20, Ozaki continues with his story about Laurent and Dorothy. With Si-Won’s help, he convinces Liu Xiao that Dorothy is a princess of the Ethiopian dynasty and manipulates him into buying her for $10 million. The team then pretends to abduct Dorothy. Liu eventually finds out, and although Ozaki tells him where his money is hidden, he shoots Dorothy. Believing her to be dead, Laurent carries her ring with him everywhere. He later meets Cynthia and begins forming his new crew.

