A Wit Studio production, ‘Great Pretender’ is a Netflix anime that revolves around a group of international con artists. Their targets are often drug lords and human traffickers, but sometimes, they also go after certain art dealers with whom one of the group members might have a personal score to settle. The animation in the show is so pristine and top-notch that each scene of the series seems like an actual painting. Hiro Kaburagi is serving as its director with Ryōji Masuyama as assistant director. The series has been written by Ryōta Kosawa. It premiered on Netflix Japan on June 2, 2020, and on +Ultra on July 8, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Great Pretender’.

Great Pretender Episode 22 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 22nd episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is slated to release on December 9, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcasting channels. This will be the penultimate episode of the series. ‘Great Pretender’ season 1 was split into two cours. The 2nd cour began airing on October 21, 2020, on +Ultra.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 21 Online?

‘Great Pretender’ is available on Netflix.

Great Pretender Spoilers

The point-of-view character of the anime is Makoto Edamura, the self-proclaimed best conman in Japan. In reality, he is a small-time crook trying to keep the lights on. One day, while trying to swindle a French man, he gets conned himself. the French man turns out to be Laurent Thierry, the leader of an international group of scoundrels. What Laurent doesn’t tell Edamura is that he has worked with his father, who is a conman himself. He convinces Edamura to join his crew as they go after an American drug lord. In the following episodes, the Japanese con artist also takes part in the crew’s efforts of bringing down a British art dealer and a pair of Arab princes. In case 4, Laurent and associates focus on leaders of both Japanese and Chinese mafia.

Episode 21 shows that Abby, Cynthia, and Ozaki are not dead. Ozaki had put paint bullets in his gun. When the three of them got shot and fell into the water, Si-Won picked them up and transported them to Laurent’s yacht. Ozaki tries to explain to Edamura why he kept his distance from him and his mother, but Edamura is still suspicious of him. Laurent fools both Akemi and Liu by wrongly translating the former’s words to the latter.

