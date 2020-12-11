An original Netflix anime, ‘Great Pretender’ is a sleek, pulp, and fun show about a group of international con artists, who only go after rich and powerful individuals who take advantage of others. If you are looking for unadulterated entertainment from start to finish, then it can’t really get better than this Wit Studio Production. The series is written by Ryōta Kosawa and directed by Hiro Kaburagi with Ryōji Masuyama serving as the assistant director. The characters were designed by Yoshiyuki Sadamoto, and the score was provided by Yutaka Yamada. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Great Pretender Episode 23 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 23rd episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is slated to release on December 16, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcasting channels. This will be the season finale episode of the show. ‘Great Pretender’ season 1 was split into two cours. The 2nd cour began airing on October 21, 2020, on +Ultra.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 23 Online?

‘Great Pretender’ is available on Netflix.

Great Pretender Spoilers

Makoto Edamura regards himself as the best swindler in all Japan, but he is soon humbled by the enigmatic French conman Laurent Thierry and forced to join his team as they target a drug lord who poses as a filmmaker in Los Angeles. In the ensuing months, he helps them also con a British art dealer and a Singapore-based Arabian prince. They then prepare to confront their greatest adversaries yet, both the Chinese and the Japanese mafia.

In episode 22, the day of the transaction arrives. Laurent comes to the meeting with Liu and Chen, while Edamura has Akemi and Ishigami with him. Liu hands over a briefcase filled with stock certificates to Akemi in exchange for a check for ¥100 billion. Suddenly, Laurent’s group arrives wearing SWAT gear and takes the check and briefcase. When Kudo goes to arrest Akemi, Edamura pulls out the hidden sword and threatens him. he contacts Cassano, seemingly to show who Laurent truly is. Ozaki snatches the sword away and apparently injures him. As a gunfight begins, Akemi, Ishigami, Liu, and Chen promptly leave the office. When they return, they find it empty and later realize that the entire thing is fake a structure on a remote island.

Read More: Best Anime of All Time