A quick-paced plot about conmen, epic action scenes, and stellar production value—what more can you ask for from an anime? Created by Wit Studio, ‘Great Pretender’ checks all the right boxes for an action anime to be great. And that’s why it comes as no surprise that it’s among the most popular anime of this season. With that said, for those who have been following its first season, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Great Pretender Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The third episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on July 22, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels. The anime also released on Netflix Japan earlier this year on June 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 3 Online?

Unfortunately, for now, ‘Great Pretender’ is only available on Netflix Japan for online streaming. However, like most other anime, we expect it to release worldwide on Netflix soon after its local broadcast is over.

Great Pretender Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode, titled Los Angeles Connection (Case 1.3), Edamame rents a movie directed by Cassano and watches it. The next morning, he prepares himself to go back to Japan, but just when he reaches the airport, Salazar, a former crime boss, captures him. Edamame then pretends to be the creator of Sakura Magic and even tries to sell Cassano the fake formula for the fake drug. For obvious reasons, he even demands a higher price. Upon Laurent and Abby’s arrival, Cassano asks them to prove that Edamame is a legit pharmaceutical expert, who created the drug. The two come prepared and convince Cassano by faking Kudou’s company as a pharmaceutical research center. The same night, fearing that an LAPD cop is trailing him, Cassano decides to change the location of their deal.

The same LAPD cop, Anderson, even chases them down when they head over to their new predetermined location. But using his impressive driving skills, Salazar outruns the cop. Cassano then brings a new twist to the table. He claims that Anderson is simply a cop bribed by him. He chases him just to make sure that no other cop becomes suspicious. At an abandoned cider brewery, the newly assigned location, Cassano asks Edamame to prepare Sakura Magic. Edamame tries to fool him by claiming that the conditions in the brewery are not ideal for its preparation. However, Cassano, who is not willing to give up so easily, promises him that he’ll renovate the lab. In the end, Edamame is sent to Salazar’s home, while Abby and Laurent figure out a way to save him.

Read More: Best Action Anime