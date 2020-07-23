With its spectacular slambang action and well-thought-out premise, ‘Great Pretender’ explores the world of con-men. Since not too many anime have previously chosen conmen as their protagonists, ‘Great Pretender’ does offer something very unique. It also has a universal appeal as it draws its inspiration from several western pop culture trends. With that said, for those who have been following its first season, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Great Pretender Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fourth episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on July 29, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels. The anime also released on Netflix Japan earlier this year on June 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 4 Online?

Unfortunately, for now, ‘Great Pretender’ is only available on Netflix Japan for online streaming. However, like most other anime, we expect it to release worldwide on Netflix soon after its local broadcast is over.

Great Pretender Spoilers

In episode 3, after leaving Abby and Laurent, Edamame rents a movie and kills some time. He then decides to go back to Japan and carry on with his usual business. However, at the airport, Salazer, a former gang leader who now works for Cassano, captures him. Cassano forces him to stay till the deal is complete and due to this, he is forced to pretend that Sakura Magic is an actual drug. To get out of the situation quickly, Edamame tries to dupe Cassano by making him believe that he can sell him the recipe to the drug. Unconvinced by his proposition, Cassano asks him to prove his credentials. Using Kudou’s company as a fake pharmaceutical research center, Laurent and Abby somehow manage to convince Cassano that Edamame was once a doctor.

Still not convinced, Cassano later meets Edamame at an abandoned cider brewery. He asks him to prepare the drug in front of him but Edamame simply dodges this test by claiming that the conditions in the room aren’t suitable for the drug’s production. Cassano then tells him that he’ll offer him all the equipment he needs if only he complies with his demands. Edamame helplessly agrees and spends the rest of his day at Salazer’s place, while the brewery gets renovated into a lab. Now, it comes down to Abby and Laurent to find a way to get Edamame out of the situation. Teaching him to create a new drug would be impossible in such short notice but Laurent, as always will certainly some trick rolled up in his sleeves.

