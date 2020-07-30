Even though ‘Great Pretender’ is about con-men and their twisted schemes of earning a fortune, there is some predictability to its premise. And thus, from a story standpoint, it barely seems above average. However, the anime truly shines with its characterization and brilliant art style. Not to mention, even its OP and ED themes are quite memorable. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Great Pretender Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The fifth episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on August 5, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels. The anime also released on Netflix Japan earlier this year on June 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 5 Online?

Unfortunately, for now, ‘Great Pretender’ is only available on Netflix Japan for online streaming. However, like most other anime, we expect it to release worldwide on Netflix soon after its local broadcast is over.

Great Pretender Episode 5 Spoilers

In the fifth episode, Edamame has no option but to walk through the motions of creating Sakura Magic, while his glasses are rigged with an FBI bug. As soon as he’s done, a SWAT team breaks into the facility. As the action escalates, Abby steals a gun and tries to fire it at an officer. But instead, she herself gets shot. Laurent meets the same fate when he attempts to protect her. In the heat of the moment, Edamame starts panicking, attacks Paula, and then holds her at gunpoint. He then threatens the FBI that he’ll shoot her if they don’t let him leave. While he plans his escape, Cassano blows up the lab and flees the scene. Edamame chases him but Cassano beats him down. In the nick of time, even Salazar catches up with them and saves Edamame. Soon after this, all three of them get taken to the FBI’s trailer where Paula sets Cassano free and even destroys all the evidence of his crime for a bribe of $100 million.

Edamame gets really mad about this and even tries to confront the officer. But he soon gets knocked out and later wakes up on an island. After he regains consciousness, Abby and Laurent greet him and also reveal that Paula is their ally. The whole setup was only used for duping Cassano into giving them his money. After learning about everything that went on after Cassano got mugged by Laurent, Edamame decides to finally head back to Japan. As soon as he gets there, he turns himself in and even uses his profits to help those who were affected by the Kudou Scam. Ultimately, even Cassano gets arrested by the real Paula and he isn’t able to bribe his way out this time.

