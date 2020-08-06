‘Great Pretender’ kicks off with a Freddy Mercury ED and with what follows, it fascinates you with its slightly predictable but fun premise. Now that almost half of the first season is over, I believe it would be fair to say that ‘Great Pretender’ may not be amongst the best, but it sure is one of the coolest anime of this season. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Great Pretender Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The sixth episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on August 12, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels. The anime also released on Netflix Japan earlier this year on June 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 6 Online?

Unfortunately, for now, ‘Great Pretender’ is only available on Netflix Japan for online streaming. However, like most other anime, we expect it to release worldwide on Netflix soon after its local broadcast is over.

Great Pretender Episode 6 Spoilers

After surrendering him in Japan and giving away his profits to victims of the Kudou scam, Edamame spends the next two years of his life in prison. He uses these years productively by training as a mechanic while he’s locked up. Once released, he uses his newly acquired skills to land a job at the Nakanoshima Heavy Industries. He keeps his head low, does his best at his new workplace, and avoids getting into any kind of trouble. He also promises himself that he will never meet Laurent again. Impressed by his work and commitment, the owner of the mechanic store, Shougo Nakanoshima, shows Edamame propeller planes and teaches him how to maintain them. He then even gives him the opportunity to work as a mechanic in the upcoming air race and Edamame accepts the offer. In the meantime, a shrewd manager named Danny fires his employee, Chris, who he had sexually harassed. While leaving, Chris warns the managers that he won’t get away with it but Danny just laughs it off.

Soon after this, Danny goes to Vegas and meets Cynthia, who convinces him to bet his money in the fixed matches of an underground boxing tournament. With Abby as his fighter, he is convinced to bet all of his money on her and that’s when she cleverly loses her match. He calls the cops on the site of the boxing match but when he gets there, the boxing rink is gone and the only thing that stands there is the proof of his crimes. Cynthia then takes all the money she got from Danny and sends it to Chris, wishing him a happy birthday. Meanwhile, Laurent and his team arrive at Edamame’s workplace. They reveal it to him that it was their plan to make him train as an air mechanic so that he can help them with their next conning gig. Yet again, Edamame falls for their scheme and joins them on a whole new mission.

