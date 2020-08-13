Just when I was starting to believe that ‘Great Pretender’ is fascinating but a bit too predictable, the anime went above and beyond my expectations. The developments in its recent episodes not only prove to be unpredictable but capture the depth of its characters. So although the anime is beyond its mid-season mark, it’s still getting better and surprising us with new twists and turns. The rate at which it is rising up in ranks, it might eventually become one of the best anime of the season. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Great Pretender Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The seventh episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on August 19, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels. The anime also released on Netflix Japan earlier this year on June 2, 2020.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 7 Online?

Unfortunately, for now, ‘Great Pretender’ is only available on Netflix Japan for online streaming. However, like most other anime, we expect it to release worldwide on Netflix soon after its local broadcast is over.

Great Pretender Episode 7 Spoilers

In the 7th episode, after Edamame returns to the conman crew, Abby prepares for the upcoming Pathfinder Air Race in Singapore as the pilot for Team Confidence. Laurent then starts explaining that his new targets are brothers Clark and Sam Ibrahim out of whom one is a famous racer while the other is the organizer of the tournament. Laurent intends to treat them a lesson because he very well knows Sam is rigging the tournament just to make his brother win. While he does this, he even deals with Gamblers. While all this is going on, Abby gets memories of her tragic past but still manages to qualify the first round. She then spots two people in the spectators who look exactly like her parents and passes out.

Abby Cynthia, who together make up the only all-female team in the race, later arrange a meeting with Sam and Clark at the rooftop pool of the Marina Bay Sands. Cynthia uses her negotiation skills to convince Sam to the rig the next race to their advantage. While she’s at it, Edamame uses social media to further execute their plan. After the incident at the track, Edamame curiosity gets the best of him and he asks Laurent about Abby’s past. He tells him that Abby was once a prodigal ballerina but everything changed after the Baghdad bombing—her parents died and she became a child soldier. The next day, when the race ensues, Sam ditches their agreement and does what he wants to do. Due to this, Abby initially falls back in the race. But then she uses her past’s pain and anger to her advantage and wins the race.

