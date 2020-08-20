From its scintillating Freddy Mercury ED to its fascinating depiction of well-thought-out heists, ‘Great Pretender’ easily among the best action anime of this season. All of this is complemented by Wit Studio’s inventive animation styles and the vibrant cast of characters featured in its storyline. So if, by any chance, you haven’t started watching ‘Great Pretender’ yet, make sure that you do check it out right away. For those who have been following its weekly broadcast, here are all the details of its next episode.

Great Pretender Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The eighth episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on August 26, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Great Pretender’ on Netflix.

Great Pretender Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7 Abby defies all odds and wins the race against Clark. Right after this race, Edamame takes her down for a ride just to know her better but she refuses to accept him as a friend because of his previous actions. In the meantime, Laurent and his crew set up an underground casino for the next step of their con. Synthia tries to get her way with Clarke again but he still resists. As a result, Laurent sets in motion his backup plan of infiltrating Clark’s maintenance crew through Edamame. Laurent even gets Luis and his wife involved the plan but Luis claims that he’ll only help if they kill Sam. The next day itself, they start executing their plan by first getting rid of Clark’s mechanic, Kevin. They tell him that his house caught fire and so he rushes back home.

Edamame is then brought on board, introduced as the Luis’ former mechanic. Edamame claims that Luis’ car crashed because someone had tampered with his engine. The same night, Edamame tries sneaking out but a group of unknown men stop him and then suddenly leave all by himself. The next day, Sam tests Edamame’s tall claims of improving the performance of Clark’s plane. But just when Sam starts doubting him, Edamame gets the approval he needs from a group of bystanders who he had previously arranged. While things don’t end too well for Edamame in the closing moments of the episode, even Abby glares at her old ballet medal and looks back at how things have changed.

