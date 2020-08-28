‘Great Pretender’ is the perfect blend of a great storyline and a well-thought-out comedy. When these two elements come together, they bring you a high-octane, slam-bang action anime that easily stands out amongst other action-comedy shows that are aimlessly floating out there. And now that ‘Great Pretender’ is on Netflix, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t watch it. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

Great Pretender Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The ninth episode of ‘Great Pretender’ is scheduled to release on September 2, 2020, on +Ultra and other anime broadcast channels.

Where to Watch Great Pretender Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘Great Pretender’ on Netflix.

Great Pretender Episode 9 Spoilers

In the ninth episode, Abby gets glimpses of her past while she tries to prepare herself for her upcoming race. After her previous performance, Sam places a heavy bet on her and she does not disappoint him. The same day, Laurent discusses with the crew whether Sam will take the risk of putting everything on the line for Abby. To this, Laurent replies by saying that his current situation leaves him with no other option to risk everything. In the meantime, Abby lays in bed and researches about him online. With this, memories of her past come flooding in and she recalls the time she lost her parents in the Baghdad bombing. She later became a child soldier and gravely injured herself during combat.

As anticipated by the crew, Sam bets close to a million dollars on Abby, and yet again, she lands an easy win. That’s when Laurent starts placing his cards on the table by first getting Sam banned from the casino for gambling under a fake identity. Using this as a cue, Edamame suggests that he could place the bet for Sam. Sam unanimously agrees and asks him to place a bet of S$2.5 million on a racer named Caio Bisconti. Determined to win against Caio, Cynthia visits him in his hangar during his race and while she’s at it, sneaks into his plane and drops an explosive in it. As a result of this, Sam loses the bet when Caio’s engine malfunctions, and he is forced to make an emergency landing. Edamame, as always, goes looking for Abby after the race but later gets to know that she has gone for a walk with Lewis. Meanwhile, Abby purposefully takes Lewis to an isolated garden, holds him at knifepoint, and asks him to tell her everything he knows about the 2003 Baghdad bombing.

