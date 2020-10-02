The sports anime genre covers almost every sport that’s out there. From basketball to football, from baseball to golf, you name it, they’ve created it. But among all the sports anime out there, it’s fascinating how a volleyball anime easily dominates. Still going strong after four seasons, ‘Haikyuu’ is no ordinary sports anime. It’s more of a journey full of highs and lows, ups and downs that you cover with a group of flawed yet determined underdog teens. If you’re a ‘Haikyuu’ fan and you’re eagerly waiting for the second part of its fourth season, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’, the fourth season of ‘Haikyu’ first premiered on January 11, 2020, and was initially expected to have 25 episodes. However, because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the fourth season was further divided into two halves. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ Season 2 is now scheduled to release on October 3, 2020.

Where to Watch Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 1 English Dub Online?

The first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu’ are available on Amazon Prime. If you want to watch all four seasons of the anime, you can check them out on Crunchyroll and Netflix. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2’ will be available on Crunchyroll on October 3, 2020.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Spoilers

‘Haikyuu’ centers on Shōyō Hinata, a young boy who aspires to become a volleyball star after watching the sport on television. After looking at the incredible skills of a short player known as the “Little Giant,” Hinata is inspired to achieve similar feats himself. However, when he finally begins to play, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows for him. He loses the first game he plays but still does not give up. Determined to prove himself, he works hard and makes it to the team of Karasuno High School. Coincidentally, “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama, who had previously defeated him, also ends up on the team.

For a while, there’s a lot of traction between the two boys as they refuse to give up on their old grudges. But with time, they learn the importance of teamwork and start working together as a team. When they join forces, they become unstoppable and slowly pile up several accolades under their team’s belt. Although Karasuno High School has come far from where it started, it still has a long way to go. The upcoming season will portray the team’s journey at the Nationals, where they’ll face some of the finest teams of Japan.

