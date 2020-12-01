Multitudes of sports anime are released every year and get canceled without leaving a mark on their audiences’ minds. What makes ‘Haikyuu!’ stand apart is its focus on character development. The volleyball part in the anime is important, of course. But the showrunners don’t sacrifice the basic tools of good storytelling because of it. The anime premiered on April 6, 2014. The 4th season, also known as ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’, is currently airing. Cour 1 of season 4 aired between January 11, 2020, and April 4, 2020. Cour 2 began broadcasting on October 3, 2020. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

Developed by Production I.G, ‘Haikyuu! ‘the anime is part of a rapidly growing franchise that includes original manga series, animated films, stage plays, video games, original video animations or OVAs, and even a radio drama. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 Episode 10, titled ‘The Birth of the Serene King’, is set to be released on December 5, 2020.

Where to Watch Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 10 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 episode 10 on Crunchyroll. All four seasons are available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. Fans of the show can catch the first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu!’ on Amazon Prime.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

The series protagonist of ‘Haikyuu!’, Shōyō Hinata, is looked down upon by other volleyball players because of his short stature (162.8 cm, at the start of the series). But he cares little about what others think. Volleyball is the biggest passion of his life, and nothing will prevent him from playing it. In episode 9, Inarizaki slowly but surely begins to get back into the game. Their motivated gameplay starts affecting the confidence of Karasuno’s players. It is right then that Hinata inspires his team by making a perfect receive. Osamu makes a comparison between eating and Hinata’s love for the game. In episode 10, chapter 283, titled ‘Faith’. Of the manga series might be depicted. Karasuno might finally level their score with Inarizaki in the 3rd set.

