Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, ‘Haikyuu!’ is a sports anime about volleyball. The series began its 1st season on April 6, 2014. It is currently in its 4th season, which is also known as ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’. Production I.G developed the anime. Susumu Mitsunaka directed the first 60 episodes of ‘Haikyuu’. He was then replaced by Masako Satō, who continues to serve as the director. ‘Haikyuu!’ is one of the best sports anime of all time. While it mostly revolves around volleyball, it gives enough attention to character development and storylines outside of the court. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The anime is part of a rapidly growing franchise that includes original manga series, animated films, stage plays, video games, original video animations or OVAs, and even a radio drama. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 Episode 11, titled ‘Monsters’ Ball’, is set to release on December 12, 2020.

Where to Watch Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 11 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 episode 11 on Crunchyroll. All four seasons are available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. Fans of the show can catch the first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu!’ on Amazon Prime.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

All his life, Shoyo Hinata has been advised that he should not aspire to become a volleyball player because of his short stature (162.8 cm, at the start of the series), all his life, he has been ignoring them. his inherent talent and skills have earned him the nickname “The Little Giant”. After enrolling at Karasuno High School, he teams up with Tobio Kageyama, who has acquired his own nickname, The King of the Court’. Together, they become an unstoppable force. In episode 10, the game between Karasuno and Inarizaki inches towards a sensational conclusion with both teams giving their best to emerge as the winner. Hinata’s ferocious gameplay gets Karasuno to the match point, although it loses the lead as Inarizaki takes the game to a deuce. Hinata once more demonstrates what a brilliant player he is, helps his team reach another match point. In episode 11, the match might finally end, with the victorious team progressing to the next round.

