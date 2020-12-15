Developed by Production I.G and based on a manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, ‘Haikyuu!’ is arguably the best sports anime of all time. It revolves around the volleyball players at Karasuno High School and documents their rise to the very top. The show’s protagonist is Shoyo Hinata, who has been told all his life that he should not play volleyball because of his short stature, a piece of advice he has fortunately ignored. As the series progresses, Hinata becomes one of the star players of his team. The show originally came out on April 6, 2014, and is currently on its 4th season, also known as ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The anime is part of a rapidly growing franchise that includes original manga series, animated films, stage plays, video games, original video animations or OVAs, and even a radio drama. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 Episode 12, titled ‘The Promised Land’, is set to release on December 19, 2020.

Where to Watch Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 12 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 episode 12 on Crunchyroll. All four seasons are available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. Fans of the show can catch the first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu!’ on Amazon Prime.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Hinata’s save has brought Karasuno to yet another match point in their match against Inarizaki, but Suna’s actions take the play to another deuce. Later, when the game is tied at 27-27, Hinata goes to the back of the court to serve, giving the opposing team some momentary relief. But even as a server, he continues to put pressure on Inarizaki. After Hinata comes back to the net, he and Kageyama block a spike from Osamu. As the ball flies towards the end of Inarizaki’s side of the court, Ginjima and Akagi fail to reach it in time before it hits the floor, finally earning Kageyama the match point. Episode 12 might focus on the immediate aftermath of the match, with both teams reflecting on their respective gameplays.

