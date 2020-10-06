After leaving us midway through the fourth season, the best sports anime, ‘Haikyuu,’ is back. And yet again, it is going to take us on a roller coaster of emotions, through the ups and downs, highs and lows of Karasuno High. The stakes for the team have never been higher and their competitors have never been tougher. So if you’ve already started watching this season, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’, the fourth season of ‘Haikyu’ first premiered on January 11, 2020, and was initially expected to have 25 episodes. However, because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the fourth season was further divided into two halves.

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ Season 2 Episode 2 is scheduled to release on October 10, 2020.

Where to Watch Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 2 English Dub Online?

The first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu’ are available on Amazon Prime. If you want to watch all four seasons of the anime, you can check them out on Crunchyroll and Netflix. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2’ will be available on Crunchyroll on October 3, 2020.

Haikyuu! To the Top Spoilers

‘Haikyuu’ revolves around a young boy named Shoyo Hinata. The pint-sized protagonist isn’t much of an athlete initially, but he still dreams of becoming a volleyball star someday. Then comes a day when he watches another short player, known as the “Little Giant,” completely dominating the game. The player’s game inspires him to start his volleyball journey. However, from the very beginning, his journey is full of trials and tribulations. In his first match itself, he loses against the “King of the Court,” Tobio Kageyama. But he still refuses to give up. After training hard for a while, he manages to land a place in the team of Karasuno High School. To his surprise, Kageyama ends up at the same time.

The two boys initially refuse to give up on their rivalry and always try to be better than each other in court. But soon, they realize that if they join forces, they’ll be a force to be reckoned with. As a result, they give up on all of their differences and start working as a team. Karasuno High School slowly rises up in rank with the continual effort of the team and the two boys, and eventually manages to reach the Nationals. Now, in the second part of season 4, the boys of Karasuno High are facing Japan’s best teams in the Nationals. Do they have what it takes to rank among the best? Check out season 4 to find out.

