The second part of ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ is subtly raising the stakes for our beloved Karasuno High School team. Their wins are commendable. But with each win, they get closer to facing some of the most talented volleyball players in Japan. So to make sure that you don’t miss out on the action that lies ahead, read on further to know all about the next episode.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’, the fourth season of ‘Haikyu’ first premiered on January 11, 2020, and was initially expected to have 25 episodes. However, because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the fourth season was further divided into two halves.

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ Season 2 Episode 3, titled “Broken Heart,” is scheduled to release on October 16, 2020.

Where to Watch Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 3 English Dub Online?

The first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu’ are available on Amazon Prime. If you want to watch all four seasons of the anime, you can check them out on Crunchyroll and Netflix. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2’ will be available on Crunchyroll on October 3, 2020.

Haikyuu! To the Top Spoilers

At Haikyuu’s fore is a pint-sized protagonist named Hinata Shoyo. In skill and stature, Hinata isn’t much of an athlete. But as soon as he sets his eyes on the sport of volleyball, he can’t help but start playing it himself. He is further inspired to pursue the sport when he watches a young player, named “the Little Giant,” completely dominating the game despite his small frame. Hinata starts believing that if Little Giant can be so good, he can too. And with this, his volleyball journey begins. To his dismay, things don’t start too well for him. In his first match itself, his team loses against Tobio Kageyama’s team, a boy who is known as the “King of the Court” because of his impressive game. But this initial loss does not discourage him and he works hard to upgrade himself.

As a result of his hard work, he ultimately lands a place in the renowned Karasuno High School team, which accommodates other great players as well. Surprisingly, Tobio Kageyama also ends up there. For a while, the two boys refuse to give up on their past rivalry. Disregarding the efforts of their team, they always try to compete with one another. Then comes a time when they finally join forces, realizing that their team needs them. Together, they become a force to be reckoned with, and with their combined efforts, the Karasuno High School team slowly rises to the top. Now, three seasons and 75 episodes later, the team is competing at the Nationals with some of the best teams in the country. Do they have what it takes to be the best?

