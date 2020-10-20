The second half of ‘To the Top Part 2’ is off with a great start. While the dynamics of Karasuno High School are still as intriguing as ever, there have been some strange changes in the animation style lately. This surely will take some getting used to, but for now, it’s just a little off-putting. Other than that, this season promises a whole lot of action ahead and we can’t help but have really high expectations. So if you have been following it all this while, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’, the fourth season of ‘Haikyu’ first premiered on January 11, 2020, and was initially expected to have 25 episodes. However, because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the fourth season was further divided into two halves.

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ Season 2 Episode 4, titled “Cats vs Monkeys,” is scheduled to release on October 23, 2020.

Where to Watch Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 4 English Dub Online?

The first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu’ are available on Amazon Prime. If you want to watch all four seasons of the anime, you can check them out on Crunchyroll and Netflix. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2’ is available on Crunchyroll.

Haikyuu! To the Top Spoilers

Hinata Shoyo is a pint-sized aspiring volleyball player. Although he was never much of an athlete, he dreams of becoming a volleyball star as soon as he sets his eyes on the sport for the first time. With sheer awe, he watches another short player dominate everyone else in court. And it’s this player’s commitment to the game and defy-all-odds attitude towards the sport that inspires Hinata to start his own volleyball journey. After relentlessly working on his skills for a bit, Hinata joins a team. Unfortunately for him, his journey starts on a terrible note after he loses his first match against a team led by Tobio Kageyama, the “King of the Court.” However, this loss inspires him to work even hard and so he does.

With what follows, Hinata lands a spot at the Karasuno High School team. To his dismay, Tobio Kageyama follows him here as well. But this time, the two boys end up on the same team, playing on the same side of the court. At first, they refuse to leave their rivalry behind them. Despite being on the same side, they compete with one another. But once they realize that they can’t keep this up too long, they joining forces. Consequently becoming a force to be reckoned with. In the current season, Karasuno High has reached the nationals and they’re now competing with Japan’s best teams.

Read More: Best Basketball Anime of All Time