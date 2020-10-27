What once started as a simple sports anime has now grown into something bigger and far more scalable. It doesn’t matter if you’re into volleyball. Hell, it doesn’t even matter if you’re into sports. No matter who you are or where you live, ‘Haikyu’ is the anime for you. So if you’re still one of those few anime viewers who haven’t started watching it yet, it still isn’t too late. With that said, here is everything you need to know about its next episode.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’, the fourth season of ‘Haikyu’ first premiered on January 11, 2020, and was initially expected to have 25 episodes. However, because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the fourth season was further divided into two halves.

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ Season 2 Episode 5, titled “Trap,” is scheduled to release on October 30, 2020.

Where to Watch Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 5 English Dub Online?

The first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu’ are available on Amazon Prime. If you want to watch all four seasons of the anime, you can check them out on Crunchyroll and Netflix. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2’ is available on Crunchyroll.

Haikyuu! To the Top Spoilers

‘Haikyuu’ revolves around Hinata Shoyo, a pint-sized boy who dreams of becoming a volleyball player someday. Initially, he isn’t even much of an athlete, but it’s his sheer passion for the sport that makes him want to play it. It all begins when he starts watching the game on television. He sets his eyes on a short player, known as the “Little Giant,” and is inspired by his perfect shots in the court. As a result, he himself sets out to be like Little Giant and make a name for himself in the world of volleyball. After working on his skills for a while, he finally manages to land a place on his school’s team. But to his dismay, he loses his first match against Tobio Kageyama’s (The King of the Court) team. Still determined to be a great volleyball player, Shoyo does not lose hope and works harder.

His work pays off well for him when he finally lands a place on the Karasuno High School team. Coincidentally, Tobio Kageyama, too, ends up on the same team. Despite being on the same team now, the boys refuse to give up on their rivalry. But after competing with one another for a while, they finally start working as a team and become a force to be reckoned with. Their collaboration does wonders. Karasuno High School slowly rises in ranks. And ultimately, the team even reaches the Nationals.

Read More on Anime Preview: Akudama Drive Episode 4