Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, ‘Haikyuu!’ is a sports anime about volleyball and a remarkable group of young boys who play the sport. Since its premiere on April 6, 2014, it has become one of the most popular anime of recent times with a sprawling franchise that includes four animated movies. Currently in its fourth season, the show revolves around the inspirational journey of the volleyball players representing Karasuno High School. The protagonist of the series is Shōyō Hinata, who, despite his short stature (162.8 cm, at the start of the series), becomes a dominant opposite hitter. From a long-time fan who has read all the manga to a casual viewer just looking for a fun anime, the show has something for everyone. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

Premiering on January 22, 2020, ‘Haikyuu!’ season 4 (known as ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’) was always meant to be a split-cour, with the first comprised of 13 episodes and the second comprised of 12. The second cour was set to premiere in July 2020. But then, the COVID pandemic happened, forcing the producers to postpone its release. It ultimately started airing on October 2, 2020.

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 Episode 6, titled ‘The Ultimate Challengers’, is set to be released on November 6, 2020.

Where to Watch Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 6 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 episode 6 on Crunchyroll. All four seasons are available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. The fans of the show can catch the first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu!’ on Amazon Prime.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 begins where season 1 left off, a match between Karasuno and Inarizaki in the second round of the Spring Tournament. Episode 5, titled ‘Trap’, is the second episode that focuses on a match between Nekoma and Sarukawa Tech, after episode 4, titled ‘Cats vs. Monkeys’. ‘Trap’ depicts the second set of the match. Sarukawa Tech manages to get an early lead over their opponent. Their plan of tiring Nekoma’s setter and best player Kenma Kozume seems to work. But it is soon revealed that despite their methodical gameplay, they are just not equipped to take on Nekoma. Their belief that they are controlling the game is soon proven to be false, and they lose the match. The episode ends with Kenma and his teammates watching one of Karasuno’s matches. In episode 6, the series might return to the match between Karasuno and Inarizaki. Karasuno has won the first set in the episode ‘Broken Heart’, so The Ultimate Challengers’ is likely to depict the second set.

