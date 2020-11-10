There is only a handful of TV sports anime that are as entertaining as ‘Haikyu!!’, a series that revolves around the sport of volleyball and a group of amazingly talented young boys who play it. Despite primarily focusing on the sport, the show has engaging characters and a relatable storyline. Much of this can be attributed to writer and illustrator Haruichi Furudate, on whose manga series the show is based. The first season premiered on APRIL 6, 2014. In the ensuing years, the show has aired two more complete seasons and is currently in its 4th season. Titled ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’, the season has been split into two cours with the first cour airing from January 10, 2020, to April 3, 2020. The second cour started broadcasting on October 2, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The intermediate period between the airing of the two cours lasted as long as it did because of the COVID situation. Initially, the anime was supposed to return in July. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 Episode 7, titled ‘Leader’, is set to be released on November 14, 2020.

Where to Watch Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 7 English Dub Online?

‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 episode 7 is available on Crunchyroll. All four seasons can be watched on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. Viewers of the show can catch the first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu!’ on Amazon Prime.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

The main character of the show is Shōyō Hinata, who hasn’t let his short stature (162.8 cm, at the start of the series) deter him from pursuing his dream of becoming a volleyball player. In the series premiere, he becomes part of the team representing his new high school, Karasuno, and starts playing alongside Tobio Kageyama. Hinata is a hitter, whereas Kageyama is a setter, and their team quickly becomes a force to be reckoned with. In Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 6, the match between Karasuno and Inarizaki intensifies. Inarizaki nearly outplays their opponent in every facet of the game. The episode ends with Inarizaki making a substitution, and their captain, Shinsuke Kita, returning to the court. The next episode, ‘Leader’, might continue to focus on this game and explore the dynamics between the two captains, Kita and Daichi Sawamura, and their respective teams.

Read More: Best Anime Shows of All Time