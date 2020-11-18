The incredible success that ‘Haikyuu!’ has achieved can be attributed to multiple factors. The sports anime, taking its cue from the original manga series, meticulously portrays the game it revolves around, volleyball. It also invests time and writing efforts to flesh out the characters. It premiered on April 6, 2014, and is currently on its 4th season, which has been split into two cours. The 2nd cour premiered on October 3, 2020. From the 61st episode onwards, the anime has been directed by Masako Satō with Mariko Ishikawa serving as the assistant director. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The 1st cour of the 4th season aired between January 10, 2020, and April 3, 2020. The anime was meant to come back in July, but then the COVID pandemic hit, disrupting these plans. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 Episode 8, titled ‘Hero’, is set to be released on November 21, 2020.

Where to Watch Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 8 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 episode 8 on Crunchyroll. All four seasons are available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. Fans of the show can catch the first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu!’ on Amazon Prime.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

The unlikely protagonist of the series, Shoyo Hinata, doesn’t really fit the traditional idea of a volleyball player because of his height (162.8 cm, at the start of the series). But his sheer talent, combined with his deep love for the game, has made him a force to be reckoned with whenever he is on the court. When he starts attending Karasuno High School, he teams up with Tobio Kageyama. Their collaboration takes both their games to a different level. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ Season 2 Episode 6 focuses on Shinsuke Kita, the captain of Inarizaki High, and how his entry drastically changes the attitude of his teammates. They quickly gain an advantage over Karasuno High and comfortably win the 2nd set. The match then moves on to the 3rd and final set. Episode 8 has been titled ‘Hero’ after the 31st volume of the manga and is likely to depict how Karasuno gets back into the game and reduce the advantage that Inarizaki has been steadily gaining over it.

