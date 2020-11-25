Based on a manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, ‘Haikyuu!’ is a sports anime about volleyball. Since its premiere on April 6, 2014, it has acquired massive popularity. The reason for this is that the show perfectly balances volleyball-related plot with character development. In November 2019, it was listed among the best anime of the 2010s by Polygon. Crunchyroll also included it in their list of Top 100 anime of the 2010s. IGN not only ranked it in their list of best anime of the 2010s but also gave it a Best Anime Series nomination in 2016. The 2nd cour of the 4th season (‘Haikyuu! To the Top’) of the series premiered on October 3, 2020. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 1st cour of the 4th season aired between January 10, 2020, and April 3, 2020. The anime was meant to come back in July, but because of the COVID pandemic, it was postponed. ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 Episode 9, titled ‘Pitons’, is set to be released on November 28, 2020.

Where to Watch Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 9 English Dub Online?

Viewers can watch ‘Haikyuu! To the Top’ season 2 episode 9 on Crunchyroll. All four seasons are available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. Fans of the show can catch the first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu!’ on Amazon Prime.

Haikyuu! To the Top Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

Shoyo Hinata, the protagonist of the series is quite short in stature (162.8 cm, at the start of the series). His detractors say that he is too short to play volleyball. But he has never let this negativity affect him or his game. After he begins attending Karasuno High School, he teams up with Tobio Kageyama. Together, they become an unstoppable force on the volleyball court. In episode 8, Karasuno secures its lead over Inarizaki. Suna and Tsukishima single out themselves as each other’s rivals. Nishinoya has a conversation with his team and expresses his fear of Atsumu’s serves. Episode 9 is named after the 32nd volume of the ‘Haikyū!!’ manga series. It is likely to focus on Inarizaki’s struggle to get back into the game, and how Karasuno counters those efforts.

