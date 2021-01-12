A rare type of anime that expertly juggles its educational aspects with the entertainment ones, ‘Cells at Work! Code Black’ or ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ is the spin-off of the top-rated series ‘Cells at Work.’ Set in a completely different body that has developed numerous health issues due to smoking, drinking, and sleep-deprivation, the spin-off has a more nihilistic and somber tone. Here is everything you need to know about the next episode of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black.’

Hataraku Saibou Black Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black,’ titled ‘The Liver, Alcohol, and Pride,’ is set to air on January 17, 2021. Liden Films developed the anime with Hideyo Yamamoto serving as the main director and Hayashi Mori as the main writer. Yugo Kanno created the score while Eiji Akibo handled the character designs. The popular Japanese new wave rock band Polysics performed both opening and closing theme tracks for the anime, “Hashire! with Yamasaki Seiya (Kyūso Nekokami)” and “Ue o Mukaite Hakobō with Sekkekkyū/Hakkekkyū.”

Where to Watch Hataraku Saibou Black Online?

New episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel.

In the Southeast Asian countries, the anime is set to stream on iQIYI and Bilibili. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab, where it airs with English subtitles. In Japan, new episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Cells at Hataraku Saibou Black Spoilers

It is Red Blood Cell AA2153’s first day at work. Cheerful and optimist, he goes to work genuinely thinking that he will actively contribute to the betterment of the body. However, he soon learns that his workplace is in horrible shape. The Red Blood Cells are forbidden from taking any break, and this has made them frustrated and angry. While accompanying a veteran RCB on an Oxygen-delivery run, AA2153 runs into a group of Pneumococcus bacteria, but he and the veteran are saved by the timely arrival of the White Blood Cell U-1196. The veteran suddenly decides that this is it; this is as much as he can possibly take. As AA2153 looks on horrified, the veteran kills himself by immersing in the carbon monoxide. AA2153 goes to the lungs with U-1196 and learns that it is filled with tar because of heavy smoking.

As the title suggests, episode 2 might focus on alcohol abuse and its devastating effect on the body, especially on the liver. Here is the trailer for the upcoming episode.

