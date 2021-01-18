A spin-off of the internationally popular ‘Cells at Work’ or ‘Hataraku Saibou’ anime series, ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ or ‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK’ is a darker and grimmer story set inside a body that has developed numerous health issues due to smoking, drinking, and sleep-deprivation. The series premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Hataraku Saibou Black Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ Episode 3, titled ‘Excitement, Swelling, and Emptiness,’ is set to release on January 19, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. It will be part of a one-hour special that will also include episode 4, ‘Forefront, Gonococci, and Conflict.’ The two episodes already began streaming on Funimation on January 17, 2021. Liden Films developed the anime, with Hideyo Yamamoto serving as the main director and Hayashi Mori as the main writer. Yugo Kanno created the score while Eiji Akibo handled the character designs. The popular Japanese new wave rock band Polysics performed both opening and closing theme tracks for the anime, “Hashire! with Yamasaki Seiya (Kyūso Nekokami)” and “Ue o Mukaite Hakobō with Sekkekkyū/Hakkekkyū.”

Where to Watch Hataraku Saibou Black Season 1 Online?

New episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel.

In Southeast Asian countries, the anime is set to stream on iQIYI and Bilibili. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab, where it airs with English subtitles. In Japan, new episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Hataraku Saibou Black Spoilers

In episode 2, Red Blood Cell AA2153 brings oxygen to a mouth ulcer, where bacteria confront him. U-1196 and other White Blood Cells arrive in time and defeat the bacteria. When the other White Blood Cells discover that AA2153 has developed romantic feelings for U-1196, they can’t contain their amusement. Later, AA2153 visits the liver with an older Red Blood Cell. In the episode, the liver is depicted as a red-light district. After initial skepticism, AA2153 realizes that the hepatocytes work as hard as any cells in the body. He and his hepatocyte host learn from U-1196 that the liver might soon develop Cirrhosis.

