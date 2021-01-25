‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ or ‘Cells at Work! CODE BLACK’ is an anime about anthropomorphized cells of a human body. It is the darker and grimmer spin-off of the popular series ‘Cells at Work!’. Both shows are based on the works of writer and illustrator Akane Shimizu. The story predominantly centers around Red Blood Cell AA2153 and White Blood Cell U-1196 as they continuously struggle against the external and internal threats of the body they inhabit. The series premiered on January 10, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

Hataraku Saibou Black Episode 6 Release Date:

‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ Episode 6, titled ‘Kidneys, Kidney Stones, and Tears,’ is set to release on January 31, 2021, on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels. Liden Films developed the anime, with Hideyo Yamamoto serving as the main director and Hayashi Mori as the main writer. Yugo Kanno created the score while Eiji Akibo handled the character designs. The popular Japanese new wave rock band Polysics performed both opening and closing theme tracks for the anime, “Hashire! with Yamasaki Seiya (Kyūso Nekokami)” and “Ue o Mukaite Hakobō with Sekkekkyū/Hakkekkyū.”

Where to Watch Hataraku Saibou Black Season 1 Online?

New episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel.

In Southeast Asian countries, the anime is set to stream on iQIYI and Bilibili. If you are in Australia and New Zealand, your best bet is AnimeLab, where it airs with English subtitles. In Japan, new episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou Black’ can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles.

Hataraku Saibou Black Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 5 begins with Helper T Cell issuing commands to Killer T Cells about viruses and cancer cells. AA2153 travels to the scalp to deliver oxygen to the hair roots, where he meets the rapidly replicating Hair Matrix cells and the Pigment Cell. Later, he runs into U-1196.

As they discuss the body’s code black environment, Killer T cells emerge from the lymphatic vessel. Their leader approaches U-1196 and berates her for her and other White Blood Cells’ failure to do their duties during the gonococci incident (episode 4). U-1196 accepts the criticism and later tells AA2153 that she doesn’t care about what others say to her; she is most concerned about maintaining peace in the body.

The Killer T Cells are drastically over-worked and soon start attacking the Hair Matrix Cells, believing them to be cancer cells. This leads to spot baldness. AA2153 unsuccessfully tries to reason with the Killer T Cells. He then remembers what U-1196 said earlier about maintaining peace in the body and starts resolutely delivering oxygen to the affected area so that the remaining hair will not fall off. Suddenly, Steroids arrive and subdue the Killer T Cells and the Helper T cell.

The episode ends as the Killer T Cells leader breaks down crying when AA2153 tells him that he doesn’t have to work any longer. As the title suggests, episode 6 might be about kidney stones and blood in the urine. Here is a trailer for the next episode.

