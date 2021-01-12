Developed from the popular Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Akane Shimizu, ‘Hataraku Saibou’ or ‘Cells at Work!’ is an anime that shows a dramatized version of the human body through the stories of anthropomorphized cells. The two main protagonists of the series are AE3803, a Red Blood Cell or Erythrocyte, and U-1146, a White Blood Cell or Neutrophil. In each episode, characters face a different medical emergency. The series premiered on July 8, 2018. The first season has 12 episodes, which concluded airing on September 30, 2018. The anime returned with season 2 on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of ‘Hataraku Saibou.’

Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The 2nd episode of ‘Hataraku Saibou’ (written ‘Cells at Work!!’) season 2, titled ‘Acquired Immunity/Peyer’s Patch,’ is set to release on January 16, 2021. David Production Studios developed the series, with Yuma Takahashi serving as the producer. The director of season 1, Kenichi Suzuki, was replaced by Hirofumi Ogura for the 2nd season. Yūko Kakihara wrote the script, and Kenichiro Suehiro from MAYUKO composed the score. Takahiko Yoshida handled the character designs. The main cast performed the opening theme for the upcoming season, “Go! Go! Saibō Festa,” and ClariS performed the ending credit, “Fight.” All members of the main voice cast are set to return, including Kana Hanazawa (Japanese) and Cherami Leigh (English) as AE3803 and Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese) and Billy Kametz (English) as U-1146.

Where to Watch Hataraku Saibou Online?

New episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim.

French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel. For viewers in Australia and New Zealand, the best option is AnimeLab, where the series is available with English subtitles. Muse Asia has acquired the license to air the series in South and Southeast Asian countries. ‘Cells at Work’ season 1 is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll, with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Hataraku Saibou Spoilers

U-1146 has been tracking a germ when he runs into a novice platelet named Backward-Cap, whose sole desire is to become stronger. Suddenly, an incident in the temple’s area occurs, causing capillaries to break. The platelets realize that their main task now is to prevent internal hemorrhage. Megakaryocyte distributes medals among the platelets to motivate them. The platelets subsequently create a chain with their bodies over the wound so that the blood can clot, and further bloodshed can be avoided.

As the name suggests, episode 2 might focus on immunity garnered through infection or vaccination. In its absurd but entertaining way, the show might explain Peyer’s Patches, clusters of lymphatic tissues that serve a quintessential role in the immunity system.

