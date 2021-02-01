Based on the popular Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Akane Shimizu, ‘Hataraku Saibou’ or ‘Cells at Work!’ is an anime that shows a dramatized version of the human body through the stories of anthropomorphized cells. The plot revolves around AE3803, a Red Blood Cell or Erythrocyte, and U-1146, a White Blood Cell or Neutrophil. In each episode, the characters must solve a new medical problem to keep the body safe. The series premiered on July 8, 2018. The anime started airing season 2 (written as ‘Cells at Work!!’ on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Hataraku Saibou’ season 2 episode 5, titled ‘Cytokines,’ is set to release on February 6, 2021. David Production Studios developed the series, with Yuma Takahashi serving as the producer. The director of season 1, Kenichi Suzuki, was replaced by Hirofumi Ogura for the 2nd season. Yūko Kakihara wrote the script, and Kenichiro Suehiro from MAYUKO composed the score. Takahiko Yoshida handled the character designs. The main cast performed the opening theme track for the upcoming season, “Go! Go! Saibō Festa,” and ClariS performed the ending theme track, “Fight.”

Where to Watch Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Online?

New episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim.

French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel. For viewers in Australia and New Zealand, the best option is AnimeLab, where the series is available with English subtitles. Muse Asia has acquired the license to air the series in South and Southeast Asian countries. ‘Cells at Work’ season 1 is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll, with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In the first part of episode 4, titled ‘H. Pylori,’ an ordinary cell watches U-1146 and other immunity cells kill multiple germs and wonders why he isn’t brave or strong enough. He spots four tiny bacteria floating down the digestive system and brings them home. When both U-1146 and AE3803 arrive at his doorsteps to do their respective work, he unsuccessfully tries to hide the bacteria. When U-1146 takes the bacteria and heads out to his next mission, Ordinary Cell follows.

After they arrive at the stomach, they discover that an H. Pylori is wreaking havoc there. Suddenly, one of the tiny bacteria transforms and helps U-1146 kill the H. Pylori. It is revealed that these small bacteria are lactic acid bacteria, a particular group of bacteria that has positive effects on the body. The lactic acid bacteria that defeated H. Pylori joins others like it. That part of the episode ends with U-1146 inviting Ordinary Cell to accompany him on patrol.

In the second part, titled ‘Antigenic Shift,’ U-1146 and Ordinary Cell reaches the small intestine with the three remaining Lactobacillales. They discover that there is an overload of purine. One of the small Lactobacillales begins eating them. The larger ones soon arrive and devour the purine.

Later, as U-1146 and Ordinary Cell make their way through a tunnel, the latter accidentally drops one of the two remaining Lactobacillales, and it vanishes into a storm drain. When U-1146 admits his inability to prevent other immune cells from doing their jobs, Ordinary Cell shouts at him. The episode ends with the arrival of NK Cell. In episode 5, Ordinary Cell might continue to be the main character. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

