‘Hataraku Saibou’ or ‘Cells at Work!’ is a seinen anime about the human body’s anthropomorphized cells. The series is based on the popular Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Akane Shimizu. It predominantly focuses on AE3803, a Red Blood Cell or Erythrocyte, and U-1146, a White Blood Cell or Neutrophil, as they deal with daily challenges of their work. The series premiered on July 8, 2018. It started airing season 2 (written as ‘Cells at Work!!’) on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Hataraku Saibou’ season 2 episode 6, titled ‘Harmful Bacteria,’ is set to release on February 13, 2021. David Production Studios developed the series, with Yuma Takahashi serving as the producer. The director of season 1, Kenichi Suzuki, was replaced by Hirofumi Ogura for the 2nd season. Yūko Kakihara wrote the script, and Kenichiro Suehiro from MAYUKO composed the score. Takahiko Yoshida handled the character designs. The main cast performed the opening theme track for the upcoming season, “Go! Go! Saibō Festa,” and ClariS performed the ending theme track, “Fight.”

Where to Watch Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Online?

New episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim.

French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel. For viewers in Australia and New Zealand, the best option is AnimeLab, where the series is available with English subtitles. Muse Asia has acquired the license to air the series in South and Southeast Asian countries. ‘Cells at Work’ season 1 is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll, with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, NK Cell overhears Ordinary Cell’s angry outburst about Immune Cells and confronts him. Fortunately, U-1146 is there to calm her down. It turns out that the lactic acid bacterium that went down the storm drain has been rescued by Dendritic Cell. While Ordinary Cell is looking for the missing bacterium, the small intestine gets invaded by mutating the influenza virus, against whom immune cells prove ineffective.

Dendritic Cell transforms by intaking Polysaccharides, which are produced by the lactic acid bacterium. He then begins producing Cytokines. This is hilariously depicted as Dendritic Cell showing immune cells their embarrassing photos. Their powers get activated, and they wipe out the viruses and the infected cells. Afterward, NK Cell tells U-1146 that the Cancer Cell has come back. In episode 6, the immune cell might fight against harmful bacteria in the large intestine. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

