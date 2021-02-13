Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Akane Shimizu, Hataraku Saibou’ or ‘Cells at Work!’ is an internationally popular seinen anime. The show is about anthropomorphized cells in the human body and how they handle major and minor challenges at work. The series primarily focuses on AE3803, a Red Blood Cell or Erythrocyte, and U-1146, a White Blood Cell or Neutrophil. It premiered on July 8, 2018, and started airing season 2 (written as ‘Cells at Work!!’) on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Hataraku Saibou’ season 2 episode 7, titled ‘Cancer Cell II (Part I),’ is set to release on February 20, 2021. David Production Studios developed the series, with Yuma Takahashi serving as the producer. The director of season 1, Kenichi Suzuki, was replaced by Hirofumi Ogura for the 2nd season. Yūko Kakihara wrote the script, and Kenichiro Suehiro from MAYUKO composed the score. Takahiko Yoshida handled the character designs. The main cast performed the opening theme track for the upcoming season, “Go! Go! Saibō Festa,” and ClariS performed the ending theme track, “Fight.”

Where to Watch Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Online?

New episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim.

French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel. For viewers in Australia and New Zealand, the best option is AnimeLab, where the series is available with English subtitles. Muse Asia has acquired the license to air the series in South and Southeast Asian countries. ‘Cells at Work’ season 1 is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll, with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Ordinary Cell accompanies NK Cell and U-1146 to the large intestine. He notices that both immune cells have suddenly become more somber. Because of the constant invasion from harmful bacteria, the large intestine is brimming with toxic gas. While delivering oxygen, AE3803 discovers that the platelets are on a large-intestine tour and joins them. Ordinary Cell, NK Cell, and U-1146 come across the Killer Cells. The main Killer Cell, who has now become a Memory T Cell, joins the other two immune cells in their search for Cancer Cell.

U-1146 parts ways with Ordinary Cell, telling his new friend that the latter must go alone and get the last lactic acid bacterium to where it is supposed to be. A massive onslaught of Bacteria manages to break through the barrier that Intestinal Epithelial Cell and Goblet Cell recently repaired, forcing Ordinary Cell and others to evacuate the area frantically. Elsewhere, AE3803 tries to lead the platelets to safety.

The three immune cells finally manage to locate what they believe to be Cancer Cell. But after killing it, they discover that it’s a decoy. The episode ends as the real Cancer Cell shows up and easily defeats the three immune cells. Episode 7 will be about how the body deals with Cancer Cell a second time. Here is the trailer for the next episode.

