‘Hataraku Saibou’ or ‘Cells at Work!’ is a popular anime about a human body’s anthropomorphized cells. The show is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Akane Shimizu. It predominantly revolves around AE3803, a Red Blood Cell or Erythrocyte, and U-1146, a White Blood Cell or Neutrophil. It premiered on July 8, 2018, and started airing season 2 (written as ‘Cells at Work!!’) on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Hataraku Saibou’ season 2 episode 8, titled ‘Cancer Cell II (Part II),’ is set to release on February 27, 2021. David Production Studios developed the series, with Yuma Takahashi serving as the producer. The director of season 1, Kenichi Suzuki, was replaced by Hirofumi Ogura for the 2nd season. Yūko Kakihara wrote the script, and Kenichiro Suehiro from MAYUKO composed the score. Takahiko Yoshida handled the character designs. The main cast performed the opening theme track for the upcoming season, “Go! Go! Saibō Festa,” and ClariS performed the ending theme track, “Fight.”

Where to Watch Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Online?

New episodes of ‘Hataraku Saibou’ can be viewed on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day they air on Tokyo MX and its affiliated channels in Japan. Also, on Funimation, Brazilian viewers can watch the anime with Portuguese subtitles, and Mexican and other Latin American viewers can watch it with Spanish subtitles. Viewers in several European countries, including Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, can watch the series with English subtitles on Wakanim.

French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Italian Viewers can watch the series with Italian subtitles on Yamato Video’s YouTube Channel. For viewers in Australia and New Zealand, the best option is AnimeLab, where the series is available with English subtitles. Muse Asia has acquired the license to air the series in South and Southeast Asian countries. ‘Cells at Work’ season 1 is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll, with original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Hataraku Saibou Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, while fighting with Cancer Cell, Memory T Cell leads the attack, as he remembers everything about their previous encounter. However, Regulatory T Cell steps in to stop the further assault on Cancer Cell, as she believes him to be part of the body.

Regulatory T Cell easily defeats the 3 immune cells. Cancer Cell traps U-1146 inside a pod and begins to transform by intaking the carcinogens in the toxic gas. He tells U-1146 that it’s unfair that trillions of cells have to die so the body can live. He then declares that he wants to kill the body. When a horrified U-1146 says that the cells will die as well if the body is killed, Cancer Cell responds by saying that he considers that to be an acceptable outcome, as there finally will be equality in death.

Meanwhile, Ordinary Cell tries to get to safety with the remaining lactic acid bacterium but runs into numerous harmful bacteria. The tiny lactic acid bacterium tries to defend his friend but is easily defeated and falls into a storm drain. AE3803 continues to lead the platelets away from the danger. In episode 8, the battle against Cancer Cell might continue. The lactic acid bacterium might find a way to help Ordinary Cell.

