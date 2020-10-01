In the world of anime, the horror genre is replete with stinkers that you would never want to watch. However, there are few exceptions like ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ that have changed the whole game. For the uninitiated, ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is a generic chibi styled animation might seem all childish. But don’t be fooled by the cover of this one as it is far more spine-tingling and terrifying than most shows you’ve seen before. With that said, one of the best horror anime of our time has now returned with a reboot. If, like us, you’re all hyped about it, read on further to know all about its first episode.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 1 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (2020)’ is a reboot of an eponymous anime that premiered in 2006. The first episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (2020)’ is scheduled to release on October 1, 2020.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 1 English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is scheduled to release on Funimation and AnimeLab on October 1, 2020.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ centers on Keiichi Maebara, a young boy who has recently arrived in the tranquil village of Hinamizawa. It’s the warm of summer of 1983 and everything seems just fine for him. He joins a new school, quickly becomes close friends with three girls, and eagerly waits for the upcoming village festival. His decision of moving to Hinamizawa turns out to be quite fruitful. However, little he does realize that something dark lurks underneath the village’s peaceful demeanor.

While the rest of the village starts preparing for the upcoming festival, Keiichi catches the wind of some of its dark urban legends. Out of all the mundane tales and folklore he learns about, one terrifies him the most as it ties to the festival. He learns that, for years, the village has been haunted by several murders and dissapearances, all of which are closely connected to the festival and the village’s patron god, Oyashiro.

Now, like any normal person, he would have simply dismissed it as a rumor of some sorts. But things get creepier when he tries to bring up the legend to his new friends and none of them respond to his curiosity surrouding the incidents. They remain mysteriosuly silent everytime he talks about it. With what follows, Keiichi finds himself in the middle of strange events that not only make him question his reality but his blind trust towards his friends.

As Keiichi delves deeper into the mysteries of his village, insanity and paranoia kick in and he learns that there’s a lot more to the village than he had initially anticipated.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (2020) Trailer

Here’s the official trailer for Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (2020):

Read More on Anime Preview: Re:Zero Season 3 Release Date