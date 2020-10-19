The uninitiated would label ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ as a kids anime. Probably because of its color palette and vibrant animation style. Or perhaps, its initial upbeat feel-good tone might dupe many. But don’t be mistaken, as it is far from being anything close to a slice of life series or a chibi-esque show. It is, instead, among the darkest anime out there. So if you consider yourself a horror hound, this one right here should be right on top of your watch list. For those who are already following it, here are all the details of its next episode.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (2020)’ is a reboot of an eponymous anime that premiered in 2006. The 4th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (2020)’ is scheduled to release on October 22, 2020.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 4 English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

Keiichi Maebara is a lively young boy. His joy knows no bounds when he learns that he’ll be moving to a new tranquil village, far away from the maddening crowd and day-to-day snags of the big cities. It is the blissful summer of 1983 and he’s all hyped about making new friends and attending a whole new school. As he had anticipated, it all starts pretty well for him. On the first day of school itself, he becomes close friends with a group of girls. Not to mention, he also has the village’s annual festival to look forward to. For a while, it almost seems like the move was the best thing that ever happened to him. His life couldn’t have been better. Unfortunately, not everything is sunshine and rainbows in his new neighborhood—there are layers of murky darkness right under its peaceful demeanor.

As always, the village is brimming with life. Even more so because the festival is right around the corner. Meanwhile, Keiichi learns about some folklore and urban legends surrounding the village. But it’s his curiosity that leads him to a very mysterious legend: for years, there have been unexplained murders and disappearances in the village and all of them are somehow tied to the festival and the village’s patron god, Oyashiro.

When his curiosity gets the best of him again, he sets out to seek answers. But to his surprise, no one in the village agrees to address his findings. Even his close friends maintain an unsettling silence every time he brings up the murders. However, despite all the secrecy surrounding the topic, Keiichi does eventually find himself right in the middle of the village’s dark mysteries. And the deeper he delves into them, the more he realizes that he was wrong about Hinamizawa all along.

