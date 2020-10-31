The 2020 version of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ isn’t close to being perfect. I believe its biggest flaw is its art style which slightly steals away its horror woes. However, when it comes to its characters and the narrative structure of its plot, it is close to being perfect. One cannot imagine a combination of slice-of-life and horror in the same anime. But it’s surprising how ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ masterfully blends the two genres. So if you enjoyed the original version of the anime, you might want to check out this one as well. For those who are watching it already, here are all the details of its next episode.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (2020)’ is a reboot of an eponymous anime that premiered in 2006. The 6th episode of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni (2020)’ is scheduled to release on October 5, 2020.

Where to Watch Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Episode 6 English Dub Online?

The first season of ‘Higurashi no Naku Koro ni’ is available on Funimation and AnimeLab.

Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Spoilers

Keiichi Maebara moves to the quaint town of Hinamizawa in the summer of 1983. Initially, it seems like the best decision of his life. The village offers him everything from a peaceful life to a whole new group of friends. From the first day of school itself, he strikes a bond with a group of girls. Along with that, he can’t help but eagerly wait for the village’s upcoming festival. For a while, the joy that this new town brings to him knows no bounds. But just when he begins to settle into this new life, old secrets of the village emerge and he realizes that nothing is as it seems.

It all begins when Keiichi delves into the village’s history, its folklore, and its legends. Nothing except for one grabs his attention. A legend suggests that every year, around the same time, the village is gripped by mysterious disappearances and murders. Somehow, all of these are connected to the upcoming festival and the village’s god. Although he avoids jumping to any conclusions, his curiosity gets the best of him. That’s when he sets out to seek answers.

To his dismay, anyone he asks about the legends refuses to answer him. More so, his own friends ignore him when he asks them about the festival and its dark secrets. Instead of feeling terrified, Keiichi just gets more curious. He wonders why everyone has vowed silence. As his quest to find answers continues, he finds himself deeper in the village’s dark underbelly. The more he digs deep, the more he realizes that something grim is coming his way.

